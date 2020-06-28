Mr Olusegun Ogungbemide, the Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), in Lagos State, on Sunday cautioned motorists in the state against braking traffic laws during the rainy season.

Ogungbemide, who took over from Mr Hyginus Omeje in Lagos, gave the warning in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday.

According to him, officers and men of the corps in the command are determined to ensure a safer environment for all road users through enlightenment, education and enforcement.

“Wherever there is law, there will be offences being committed and that is the essence of enforcement.

“There will always be some people that will want to try and break the law.

“One thing I can assure you is that when they are caught, they will be sanctioned, because we have so many that have been caught and sanctioned.

“So, drivers will always want to try the law, but we are there to give them the match they required,” Ogungbemide said.

He said that speed, dangerous overtaking, overloading, use of phone while driving, drunk-driving, and other offences would not be tolerated.

The FRSC commander urged motorists to strictly adhere to rules and regulations.

Ogungbemide, also advised them to ensure minimum safety standards in their vehicles and drive with common sense and limit their speed on the highways. (NAN)