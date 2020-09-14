Christopher Oji

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Lagos State will today commence Operation Show Your Driver’s Licence and Vehicle licence to checkmate the spate of accidents, especially truck-related crashes and fatalities in the state.

The Lagos State Sector Commander of FRSC, Corps Commander, Olusegun Ogungbemide disclosed this on Sunday in Lagos

In a statement signed by Route Commander , Sector Public Education Officer,Olabisi Sonusi: “Ogungbemide decried the spate of crashes and fatalities linked to articulated vehicles in the state.According to him, some of the crashes are preventable if drivers have been more careful and patient on the roads.

“With the recent increase in the accidents involving articulated vehicles in the state, there is the need for all drivers to be handy with their Drivers licence and valid vehicle papers as the command begins Operation Show Your Driver’s Licence and Vehicle licence.”