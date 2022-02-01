The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has commended the volunteer spirit of the special marshals arm of the Corps for its selflessness in ensuring safety of lives and properties.

The Sector commander, FCT command, Mr Oga Ochi, made the commendation while decorating the Director, Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB), Mr Kaka Ali, with the honourary special marshal statue on Tuesday in Abuja.

Ochi said that the special marshals were men and women of proven integrity who have legitimate source of income and had the passion to serve the nation.

He reaffirmed the FRSC’s commitment of service to humanity, adding that safety on the road was a collective responsibility.

According to him, Road safety is everybody’s business, emphasising that not being paid should not be a license for not contributing to safety.

“Ali has been part of the FRSC before now by volunteering in ensuring the territory was safe from crashes.

“We make recommendation to the corps marshal about him and the approval was given to decorate him.

“We believe strongly that his decoration today with the honourary special marshal statue will add to the level of public enlightenment,” he said.

The Special Marshal, FCT coordinator, Mr Sani Adisa, appealed to relevant stakeholders and the public to support the FRSC in ensuring the reduction of cases of crashes and deaths in the territory.

Adisa said that the decoration of Ali was a positive value that would contribute to the development of FRSC.

“He has always been a tireless worker and he has contributed a lot to the development of the FRSC by volunteering to control traffic when necessary and ensuring lives and properties were safe.

“We want to call on others, especially personalities in the society to emulate this because there is no “bigman” in safety and it should be everybody’s business, ” he said.

On his part, Ali expressed gratitude to the FRSC for the opportunity to serve in the voluntary service arm of the commission.

He said that the issue of sacrifice was critical and was one of the attributes given to road safety, adding that a lot were seen in the rain, sun and even at night saving lives and ensuring safety at all cost.

“I feel elated because for one, I am volunteering myself to the service of humanity and there is no better service than saving mankind.

“I will work with the FRSC to ensure lives and properties are safe and ensure crashes are reduced to the barest minimum.

“People are on the road to guide and save lives and so the motoring public should respect that and help the volunteers and FRSC, ” he said.

He advised the public to abide by rules and regulations guiding driving on the highways and in the FCT. (NAN)