The Anambra State Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) on Saturday confirmed the death of four people in an accident involving a tipper and commercial bus along Ogidi-Abatete road in the Idemili North Local Government Area of the state.

The state’s Sector Commander, Mr Andrew Kumapayi, confirmed the development in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka.

He said the tipper, loaded with sand had a tyre burst, resulting to loss of control and subsequently, rammed into the Mercedes Benz 608 bus conveying some passengers.

The commander told NAN that the accident occurred at about 5.15 p.m. on Friday.

“The crash involved a Mercedes Benz 608 bus with registration number AA205DMA driven by one Christopher Ezeugwu and another Mercedes Benz tipper with number XD651 GDD, driver’s name given as F.C. Ugwumba.

“According to some eyewitnesses, the tipper had a tyre burst, resulting to loss of control and subsequently, rammed into the Mercedes Benz 608, conveying passengers who were going for burial.

“A total of 19 people were involved in the crash, comprising 17 adult males, one female adult and one female child. They were all rushed to Twinkle Hospital, Ogidi by members of the community.

“Six male adult victims in critical condition were referred to Iyi-Enu Specialist Hospital, Ogidi.

”However, information reaching us after a hospital follow-up today Saturday, states that four have been confirmed dead by doctors at Iyi-Enu Specialist Hospital and their corpses deposited at the hospital morgue,” he said.

The sector commander condoled with the families of the deceased and wished the injured victims quick recovery.

Kumapayi urged vehicle owners and drivers to stop the use of expired or worn-out tyres, especially during rainy season.

According to him, only brand new tyres should be used in vehicles as most fairly used tyres, popularly called “tokumbo tyres” are expired and dangerous. (NAN)