The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has said that no fewer than five persons lost their lives in a fatal accident on the Nsukka-Obollo road in Enugu State.

The FRSC Sector Commander in the state, Mr Ogbonnaya Kalu, gave the confirmation in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Enugu.

Kalu said that the accident occurred at about 4 pm. on July 10 at Kpokpo junction, by Micho Link Filling Station, on the ever-busy road.

He said that FRSC officials took two other seriously injured victims of the accident to the hospital.

“At about 4:20 pm., the command got a distress call from a passerby, who informed the Unit Commander at Nsukka of a fatal crash at Kpokpo junction, by Micho Link Filling Station, on the Nsukka-Obollo road.

“Two patrol teams were promptly drafted to the scene.

“On getting to the crash scene, it was observed that the road traffic crash was as a result of wrongful overtaking by a green Toyota Sienna, with registration number KMK 273 SC.

“The wrong overtaking led to a head on collision with a multiple-coloured truck (vehicle registration number not found), loaded with fertiliser.

“In the process of the accident, all the five occupants of the Toyota Sienna vehicle died, while the driver of the truck and his conductor were taken to the hospital.

“The FRSC personnel from the Nsukka Unit Command took them all to Daughters of Divine Love Hospital, Eha-Alumona and deposited their corpses at the hospital’s morgue,’’ he said.

The sector commander, however, said that road obstruction caused by the accident had been cleared, with normalcy and free flow of traffic restored in the axis. (NAN)