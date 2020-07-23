Gyang Bere, Jos

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Zone 4 comprising Plateau, Benue and Nasarawa States, has convicted 359 traffic offenders in Plateau and Nasarawa States.

The New Zonal Commanding Officer, Assistant Corps Marshal Kayode Olagunju, in a press statement signed by Deputy Route Commander, Ag Zonal PE/Protocol Officer, DRC Terry N Hoomlong, vowed to prosecute erring motorists in the zone to improve safety situation on the road.

‘The Zone on the heel of Mobile Courts organised by the FRSC between 26 June and 21 July 2020, convicted 359 traffic offenders in Plateau and Nasarawa States,’ he said in the statement.

‘A total of 408 traffic offenders were arrested by the FRSC Operatives and arraigned before eight (8) Magistrate Courts in the two states. 50 out of the 408 arraigned were discharged and acquitted. The Convicts were given between two to six months jail terms but were however given the options of fines ranging between two to ten thousand naira.

‘In RS4.1 Plateau, a total of 117 traffic offenders were convicted with 121 offences by Hon Godswill Longs, the Presiding Magistrate. In RS4.3 Nasarawa, a total of 242 traffic offenders were convicted by Magistrates Abimbola Buzi, Joy Farouk, Victoria Isiaku, Abundaga Habila and Gwahimba Vincent.’

He listed the most prevalent offences as Overloading, Speed Limit Violation, Tyre Violation, Driving and Vehicle Licence Violations, Seat Belt, Windscreen and Motorcycle Helmet Violations.

Olagunju admonished motorists to be careful and maintain their vehicles and adopt good driving practices at all times particularly at in the current rainy season in the area.

He further stated that they should ensure that their tyres and wipers are in good condition while they avoid overloading their vehicles. He enjoined motorists to always fasten their seat belts while passengers are urged to always caution their drivers whenever they attempt to break traffic rules and regulations.

The Zonal Commanding Officer also, while addressing the staff on his assumption of duty, warned them to shun extortion as he has in place monitoring mechanism to fish out the corrupt ones and get them punished in line with the extant rules.

He called on all staff to be dedicated to their duties, be disciplined, shun rumour-mongering and be civil to the members of the public while discharging their duties.