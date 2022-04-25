By Moses Akaigwe

The Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps, Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi, has approved the redeployment of 46 senior officers of the corps.

Those affected are top officers in the capacity of Assistant Corps Marshals and Corps Commanders, who are all expected to report to their new Commands on or before Monday, May 2, 2022.

The deployment follows the promotion of senior officers by the Federal Road Safety Commission and is in line with the need to strategically reposition the top echelon of the corps for optimal performance.

A statement by the FRSC spokesperson, Bisi Kazeem, said that the redeployed senior officers are: Assistant Corps Marshal (ACM) Chidi B Nkwonta, former Zonal Commanding Officer RS6HQ Port Harcour, who takes over as the Commandant FRSC Command and Staff College (FCSC), Udi, Enugu State; ACM Chukwuma N. Njoku, formally Corps Commander Personnel under Admin and Human Resource Department at the national headquarters, to now head Manpower Development unit under Training Department, National Headquarters.

Also affected are: Ocheja I Ameh, former Sector Commander Ekiti, now posted to become the Zonal Commanding Officer Enugu; ACM UI Ojeamiren, former Deputy Commandant FRSC Academy Udi, now Zonal Commanding Officer, Osogbo; while ACM Jonathan Aderole Owoade, the erstwhile Sector Commanderm, Kwara, now heads Port Harcourt Zonal Command.

Ten states now have new Sector Commanders as follows; Corps Commander (CC) Kaugama M. Kabo, former Sector Commander Sokoto, now Sector Commander Yobe, while CC DY Dio is to proceed from Yobe to take over as Adamawa State Sector Commander.

In the same vein, CC YK Nadabo is to hand over the helm of affairs as CC LGA Station Office at the Operations department of the National headquarters and assume duty as the Sector Commander Sokoto State; while Borno State gets CC IU Boyi as the new Sector Commander.

Erstwhile Delta State Sector Commander, CC I Abubakar is now Benue state Sector Commander while CC Ubi Ushiet is to replace him as Delta State Sector Commander. Meanwhile, CC OE Joseph is to assume duty as the Sector Commander, Ekiti State as CC FA Ogidan becomes Kwara State Sector Commander and CC SE Dawulung takes over the helm of affairs as Plateau State Sector Commander. FN Theman mnarc now becomes the Sector Commander Gombe State.

In addition, Uchechukwu I. Wihioka former Corps Commander Admin in the FRSC Command and Staff College, is now Deputy Commandant Federal Road Safety Command Staff College, Corps Commander Joel I. Dagwa, the outgoing Registrar FRSC Academy, now appointed as the Deputy Camp Commandant FRSC Academy, while Corps Commander Shamsudeen A. Sale, former Sector Commander Nasarawa State, is now Corps Commander Motor Vehicle Administration, in the Headquarters.

Kazeem added that DA Barde, Former Corps Commander Logistics under the Technical Service Department in the Headquarters, is now the Corps Commander Armament under the Operations Department at the Headquarters, Sector Commander Gombe, Ishaku G. Ibrahim, now Corps Commander National Road Safety Partnership FRSC Headquarters, and Solomon T. Agure, former Sector Commander Kogi, now heads Local Government Station Office under the department of Operations, FRSC Headquarters.

More Corps Commanders were also redeployed including Ebenezer P. Guar, former Head of Policy unit of Policy Research and Statistics Department, now heads Corps Provost in the National Headquarters, and Olusola M. Ibirongbe, former Corps Commander Cash Management Office under the Finance and Account Office, is now Corps Commander Finance and Account Unit under the Finance and Account Department.

The Corps Marshal implored the officers to remain steadfast in their commitment and dedication to duties and to share in the FRSC vision of making Nigerian roads safer for all motorists.

Oyeyemi further enjoined them to play pivotal role to ensure that they contribute their quota in enhancing the safety of lives and properties of all road users.