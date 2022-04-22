The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Jigawa State Command, on Thursday decorated seven newly promoted officers with their new ranks.

Addressing the officers, the FRSC Sector Commander in the state, Mr Ahmed Mohammed, urged them to be more dedicated and committed to their new responsibilities.

Mohammed also emphasised the need for the officers to join hands to promote corporate mandate of the corps, as well as move it to a greater height.

The sector commander, who charged the promoted officers to reciprocate the gesture by discharging their duty professionally, appreciated the Corps Marshal, Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi, and the management of the agency for continuously rewarding hardworking staff.

Speaking on behalf of the newly decorated officers, Assistant Corps Commander, Sani Madaki, who was promoted to the position of Deputy Corps Commander, thanked the agency for recognising their dedication and hard work.

Madaki pledged, on behalf of other promoted officers, to be more dedicated and diligent in the discharge of their duties.

The officers decorated were Deputy Corps Commander (DCC) Sani Madawaki, Assistant Corps Commander (ACC) Ishaq Komolafe, Chief Route Commander (CRC) Alemi Alade, Superintendent Route Commander (SRC) Benjami Auta.

The others were Route Commander (RC) Peter Musa, Deputy Route Commander (DRC) Umar Alhaji and Deputy Route Commander (DRC) Abubakar Yusuf. (NAN)

