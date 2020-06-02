Some of the top offers of the Federal Road Safety Corps whose promotion was approved recently by

the Board were on Monday decorated with their new ranks at the lead agency’s national headquarters

in Abuja.

The Corps Public Education Officer, Corps Commander Adebisi Kazeem, who was promoted to the rank

of Assistant Corps Marshal, was decorated by the Deputy Corps Marshal, Operations, Ojeme

Ewhrudjakpor and Deputy Corps Marshal , Finance and Accounts, Dauda Aliu Biu.

The Federal Road Safety Commission Board had on May 29, 2020 approved the promotion of 10 Corps

Commanders (CC) to the rank of Assistant Corps Marshal(ACM) and 32 Deputy Corps Commanders (DCC)

to the rank of Corps Commander.

The approval was subsequent to the virtual meeting of the FRSC Board on promotion of Senior Officers,

where the exercise was diligently deliberated upon with the Chairman, Mallam Bukhari Bello, presiding.

According to the Deputy Corps Public Education Officer, Mccharm Sambo, the promotion took

immediate effect.

Apart from Kazeem, other officers promoted to the rank of Assistant Corps Marshal ( ACM) are:

Hyginus Omeje, the Sector Commander, Lagos State; Clement Oladele, Sector Commander, Ogun State;

Francis Udoma , Sector Commander, Imo State; Shehu Iliyasu, the Corps Procurement Officer RSHQ;

Benjamin D Anafa, Corps Commander in charge of Monitoring and Evaluation Unit, Operations

Department, RSHQ; and four others.

Promoted to the rank of Corps Commander are:Deputy Corps Commander (DCC) Segun Ogungbemide,

Sector Head of Operations, Ondo State Sector Command; Godwin Ntukidem fsi, who is the Principal

Staff Officer II to the Corps Marshal; Kukbol Gonji, Deputy Corps Legal Adviser; LD Shehu fsi; CM

Onukwubiri; IG Ibrahim; and 26 others.