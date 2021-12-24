The Cross River Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps on Friday said a total of 1,181 personnel had been deployed across the state to ensure safety on the roads during the Christmas and New year celebrations.

The Sector Commander, Mrs Elizabeth Akinlade, disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Calabar.

According to her, these include, 341 regular Marshals and 840 Special Marshals.

“In addition to this, the command had earlier embarked on aggressive Public Enlightenment Campaigns at various motor parks and garages to ensure that drivers adhere to road safety rules and regulations, ” she said.

The commander warned that offences such as “over-speeding, dangerous driving, overloading, route violation, use of mobile phones while driving, drunk driving among others” will not be tolerated.

She said that the Corps would make use of breathalyzers to detect drink driving for appropriate sanctions.

Akinlade appealed to all road users in the state during the yuletide period to ensure strict obedience to traffic rules and regulations.

She appealed to all motorists to apply caution while on the wheels as “it is only the living that can celebrate.”