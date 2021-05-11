From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The Federal Road Safety Corps Kano State Command, Tuesday, announced the deployment of 1820 personnel to manage traffic flow during the forthcoming Eid-el-fitr celebrations in the state.

A statement signed by the Corps Sector Commander, Zubairu Mato said the deployed personnel comprised of120 officers, 1250 Mashals, and 450 Special Marshals

He stressed that the officers would ensure effective enforcement of traffic laws, traffic control at strategic locations across the State (including routes leading to Eid Praying grounds), emergency rescue services and removal of road obstructions within the festive period.

He added that 16 patrol vehicles, three ambulances, and 1 heavy duty tow trucks have been mobilized for the week -long operation which commences on Tuesday, 11th May 2021 and last on 17th May 2021.

The statement held that the operation will be focused on traffic violations such as speed violation, overloading including enforcement of social distancing in commuter vehicles in order to prevent spread of COVID-19 through inter state travels, wrongful overtaking, lane indiscipline, road obstruction, dangerous driving, use of phone while driving, use of seat belt/ child restraint use violation among others.