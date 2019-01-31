NAN

Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has deployed no fewer than 20, 000 officers and marshals for the upcoming general elections across the country.

The Corps Marshal, Mr Boboye Oyeyemi, said this at the 1st Quarter 2019 Strategy Session with Commanding Officers on strategic goals and issues of general elections in Abuja on Thursday.

Oyeyemi said the elections were a national assignment that ought to be done with other security outfits and with all sense of responsibility.

He said the 2019 election was the first national assignment to be executed jointly with other security organisations.

The corps marshal said this was necessary to achieve a free and fair election.

He added that all election activities would be done under the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES).

The corps marshal also said appropriate strategies would be developed to check the prevalence of people driving on the highways without driver’s licence.

He noted that the 2018/2019 Operation Zero Tolerance was one of the most successful in recent times, and that its outcome was connected to the dedication and dutiful disposition of all operatives nationwide.

Oyeyemi said the licence for the FRSC Traffic Radio had been acquired from the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) and other entailments were being put in place for test-run.

He added that some members of staff had been selected for short courses to enable full and professional broadcast.

READ ALSO: Suspected thugs attack PDP campaign in Lagos

He said new intakes into the corps were currently undergoing basic courses at the FRSC Academy, Udi, Enugu; NDLEA Regional Academy for Drug Control, Koton-Rikkos in Jos and Nigeria Army Training Centre, Kontagora, Niger.

The Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, said the commission was “ready for the elections.”

He appealed to the corps marshal to screen the particulars of drivers to be engaged during the elections, adding that this was important to track the personnel.

Yakubu called for the deployment of patrol teams to support the monitoring and movement of vehicles carrying materials on election days.