The Adamawa command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has deployed 550 personel to strategic locations in the state to ensure safety of commutters on the roads.

Mr Dio Diri, the Sector commander, made this known to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Yola on Wednesday.

He said the personnel had been strategically placed in various locations, especially on highways across the 21 existing Local Government Areas for effective traffic control.

He said the command had since embarked on sensitisation meetings across motor parks, schools, markets and other public places, enlightening the general public on the imperative of road safety.

According to him, the office has conducted series of media jingles in Radio and Television, sensitising the people, especially drivers on road culture and other relevant traffic regulations to ensure free observance of the ember months period.

He explained that the period was characterised by heavy traffic, vehicular movements and travels by commutters from one location to the other, either for festival or ceremonies, hence the need to intensify measures against crashes.

“We have reduced the rate of road accidents to about 15 per cent this year,” he said.

He cautioned drivers against making telephone calls while on motion, driving without updated vehicle particulars and drivers licience or driving without fastening seat bealts, saying all these were offences attracting sanctions. (NAN)