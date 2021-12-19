The Idiroko Unit Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun, says it has deployed its personnel including regular and special marshals on Idiroko Expressway to ensure accident-free Yuletide.

The Idiroko Unit Commander of the FRSC, Mr Akinwunmi Olaluwoye, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Ota, Ogun.

Olaluwoye said the deployment was to ensure control and managing traffic as well as reduction in road accident.

He said the special patrol which commenced from Dec.17 to Jan.15, involved the deployment of both regular and special marshals in such areas as Owode, Ipokia, Atan, among others, to ensure the safety of lives and property during the festive period.

“The FRSC would not tolerate any erring motorists who refused to adhere strictly to traffic rules and regulations during this period.

“We are calling on all motorists to cooperate with FRSC personnel and other sister agencies so that our roads could be safer during the Yuletide,” he said.

Olaluwoye reiterated the commitment of FRSC to ensure that all motorists get to their destinations safely and without any hitch.

The unit commander warned drivers against overloading and traveling at night to prevent unnecessary loss of lives.

He also cautioned motorists against speeding and reckless driving during the Yuletide. (NAN)