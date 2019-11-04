The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) did not produce or issue number plate bearing wrongly spelt “CHIP WHIP” {instead of ‘Chief Whip’} which has been found on a vehicle purportedly belonging to the Kano State House of Assembly.

The clarification was contained in a statement by the Corps Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem, who was reacting to posts on social media which claimed that the FRSC issued fake number plates to the Kano State House of Assembly.

“We wish to state categorically that the said number plate did not originate from any of the FRSC number plate production centres, neither was it issued by the corps.

“We are, therefore, making it abundantly clear to members of the public that FRSC as the lead agency in road traffic management and safety administration in the country, has nothing to do with the said number plate as some people are insinuating on some social media platforms.

“For the avoidance of doubt, FRSC with its International Quality Management certification (ISO 9001: 2008) has rigorous quality procedures for producing and issuing any of its security documents which makes the possibility of such obvious grammatical errors on any of its licences impossible..”

Kazeem, a Corps Commander, disclosed that the FRSC Corps Marshal, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, had ordered the Sector Commander of Kano State to investigate the origin of the non genuine number plate with a view to bringing the perpetrators of the illegal act to book.

FRSC field commands across the country have also been alerted over the development with directive to clamp down on producers and issuers of fake number plates.

Assuring of the competence and diligence of the corps in carrying out all its assignments geared toward ensuring safer road environments for safety and security of all Nigerians, the FRSC boss urged members of the public to promptly report any act of such illegality against all the agency’s security documents.

It has also been confirmed that a source at the Kano State House of Assembly that the vehicle bearing the wrongly spelt ‘Chief Whip’ plate number does not belong to the state’s legislature.