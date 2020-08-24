Lukman Olabiyi

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and Driving School Associations (DSA) have adopted resolutions towards promotion of quality driver training and ensuring safety on Nigeria roads.

The Corps Marshal, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, and representatives of DSA adopted the resolutions at a meeting held on Friday in Abuja. According to the statement issued by Corps Public Education Officer (CPEO) Mr. Bisi Kazeem, the associations that attended the meeting included Nigeria Driving School Proprietors Association (NDSPA), Association of Driving Instructors of Nigeria (ADIN) and Driving School Association of Nigeria (DSAN).

“The three associations were encouraged to close ranks by working as a team to forge a common front for the development of quality driver training and safety on the roads. And it was agreed that interested driving schools shall put in place appropriate machinery for the training of motorcycle and tricycle riders.

“Driving schools to be re-categorized based on their capacity for training of applicants for driver’s licence including class ‘A’ drivers licence.

“Only driving schools that have the capacity to train motorcycle and tricycle riders and have been re-categorized as such shall be allowed to train and issue certificate to applicant for class ‘A’ drivers licence,” it stated.

It further stated that a technical committee to be chaired by the DCM Training with two representatives from each of the three associations would be set up to review the standards and criteria for driving school operations.

Kazeem also disclosed that the agreement by representatives of the three associations (NDSPA, ADIN, and DSAN) would form part of the state committee for inspection of new driving schools for certification.