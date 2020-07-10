The Kwara Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), has called on the executives of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in Kwara to ensure that members of the union adhere to the safety guidelines of COVID-19.

The Kwara Sector Commander, Corps Commander Jonathan Owoade, made this call at a meeting with the executives of the association on Friday in Ilorin at the union secretariat.

Owoade enlightened the union members on the COVID-19 guidelines and protocols for public transport in respect of interstate movement.

The Sector Commander stressed the need for transport unions, terminal operators and vehicle owners to sanitise and disinfect the terminals and their vehicles regularly.

“It is mandatory for passengers and vehicle operators to wear nose guard, maintain physical distancing, have tissue papers and handkerchiefs.

“They must properly sanitise their hands before entering a public vehicle in order to protect themselves and avoid infecting other unsuspecting persons,” he said.

Owoade implored them to work with the present reality and ensure strict compliance with the COVID-19 protocols.

He emphasised the need for the transport union to constantly remind their members to avoid overloading of vehicles with goods and passengers.

The president of the union in Kwara, Alhaji Abdulkareem Ariwoola in his response, said that the union was ready to abide by the rules and ensure full compliance for the safety of people.

According to Ariwoola, the safety of every passenger is important to the union.

He assured the corps of the union’s support, adding that members were ready to join hands with the FRSC to fight the pandemic and ensure a coronavirus free country.