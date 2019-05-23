The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has established five-different corridor commands to curb crashes and ensure prompt rescue of victims during emergencies. The Corps Marshal, Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi, said this in Lagos, yesterday, when he briefed newsmen on the situation of roads across the country.

The corps marshal said the corridor commands would involve Lagos-Ibadan Expressway up to Egbeda, Ore-Benin-Asaba to Enugu, Abuja-Lokoja, Abuja-Kaduna and Abuja Metropolis. Oyeyemi said that the highway commands would focus on providing all the necessary safety equipment and personnel to help prevent crashes.

“We are injecting our visible presence across the country to ensure that our patrol teams are doing what is expected of them promptly.

“When there is an obstruction, they will ensure prompt removal at any point in time because they will be mobile in nature and can sleep anywhere,’’ he said.

According to him, the corridor commands would always interface with sector and unit commands’ operations, to ensure sanity and safety on the expressway. Oyeyemi said the development is part of the policy planned in the years past; to sanitise highways across the country.

He said: “Part of what we are implementing now is an improved version of what is contained in the World Bank’s report on transportation. Now, we are adopting the World Bank’s principle of creating such corridors in the country and we are starting with five.

“Each Command will be headed by a Commander, who will oversee the operations, personnel and the available equipment within each of the corridors.’’