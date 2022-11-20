The Katsina State Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has established a station in Kankia, Katsina State, to enhance quick response to road crashes on Katsina-Kano axis.

The FRSC Sector Commander, Mr Ali Sule-Tanimu, made the disclosure on Saturday in Katsina while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

“When you look at the stretch between Katsina and Kano, you will not meet any FRSC office until you get to Bichi.

“If there is a crash in between, response time is very important, so, the Kankia station will cover it if it’s closer or Bichi, if it’s closer to it.

“Aside other areas like Ingawa, Kusada, Gidanmutum-daya, Jikamshi and the rest. All these we have taken cognisance of.

“It is our internal initiative, we are deploying personnel to the camp within a shortest possible time, we will not wait until when the traffic meets us, we are going there to meet the traffic,” he said.

He further revealed that the FRSC had personnel in all the 34 local government areas of the state.

“We have what we call Station Officers in each local government; they are the ones that collate data on road accidents.

“If there is any crash, they send it to us, they visit hospitals, police stations, including the NURTW, and other stakeholders in their respective areas,” he said.(NAN)