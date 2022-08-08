The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Onitsha has confirmed evacuation of a commercial bus which went up in flames on the Niger Bridge in Onitsha, Anambra State.

The Public Relations Officer of the FRSC, Onitsha, Mrs Margaret Onabe, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday.

Onabe noted that the bus went up in flames around 1:30 p. m. before the arrival of FRSC team which later evacuated it at about 3:00 p.m.

She said that all passengers came out of the bus unhurt, adding that the removal of the bus eased the gridlock on both stretch of the bridge.

She stressed that the fire had been successfully put out, saying there was no loss of life and the road was free for use.

She advised motorists to ensure they serviced their vehicles regularly before putting them on the roads. (NAN)