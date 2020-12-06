By Moses Akaigwe

The Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Lagos Sector Command said yesterday that it is worried by the rampant use of phone by motorists driving on various roads in the state.

The Sector Commander, Corps Commander Olusegun Ogungbemide, said in a statement the corps had noticed a rising disregard of traffic and safety regulations which forbid use of phone behind wheels.

According to him, traffic laws are for the safety of all road users and efforts should be made be all motorists to only do those things that can make them stay alive.

Ogungbemide remarked: “We have noticed rising rate of infractions in phoning or use of phone while driving, non-use of seatbelt, rickety vehicles that are not road worthy, lane shunting and general irresponsible driving culture.

According to the National Road Traffic Regulations 2012 section 166 (1) on Use of Communication devices while driving states thus:”No driver of a vehicle shall whilst the vehicle is in motion receive or make a telephone call in any form”.

It also states, “An instructor shall not make or receive telephone call in any form while supervising a learner undertaking driving lessons”

The Road Traffic Regulations further says that a telephone call shall include: Sending or receiving oral or written messages; sending or receiving facsimile documents; sending or receiving still or moving images; and accessing, surfing or browsing the internet.

Ogungbemide advised: “The above traffic regulations are for our good. We have lost so many drivers and other innocent people due to distraction the use of phone caused them while on the road.

“Peace loving, responsible Lagosians and road users are also passing through a lot of pains due to the actions of these few who will not obey simple regulations to keep themselves alive.

“The command cannot watch and allow these acts of illegality to thrive in a descent environment like ours, especially as we enter the peak period of the year.

“All Lagos state commands of the corps have been given the mandate to nip these recklessness in the bud by getting all forms of road misconduct apprehended.”