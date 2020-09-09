The Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) has announced Mrs Kudirat Ibrahim as the new Sector Commander for RS11.1, Osun.

The command’s Public Enlightenment Officer, Mrs Agnes Ogungbemi, disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen on Wednesday in Osogbo.

“The handing over and taking over of office was done in the presence of all special marshals, officers and marshals of RS 11.1 Osun Sector Command, Osogbo.

“Quarter guard was organised for the outgoing Sector Commander, CC Ebenezer Yomi Asaniyan, after which he addressed the parade. Three hearty cheer was observed in his honour,” she said.

The new sector commander who addressed the parade called for the cooperation of both the regular and special marshals in the state, and promised to fulfill the mandate of the commission.

Ibrahim charged all officers of the command to be dedicated and hard-working in the discharge of their duties. (NAN)