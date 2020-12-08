By Christopher Oji

The Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Lagos Sector Command, has warned motorists to desist using phones on wheels or be arrested.

The agency gave the warning yesterday, saying that it has observed with dismay the rampant use of phone by motorists while driving on the road.

In a statement, Olabisi Sonusi, Sector Public Education Officer, stated that the Sector Commander of FRSC, Corps Commander Olusegun Ogungbemide, said the corps had noticed a rising disregard of traffic and safety regulations which forbid the use of phone behind wheels.

According to him, traffic laws are for the safety of all road users and efforts should be made by all motorists to only do those things that can make them stay alive.

Ogungbemide said: “We have noticed rising rate of infractions in phoning or use of phone while driving, non-use of seatbelt, rickety vehicles that are not road worthy, lane shunting and general irresponsible driving culture.

“According to the National Road Traffic Regulations 2012 section 166 (1) on Use of Communication devices while driving states that- “No driver of a vehicle shall whilst the vehicle is in motion receive or make a telephone call in any form.