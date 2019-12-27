The Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi, yesterdays, said the road had remained stable since it launched the “Operation Zero Tolerance For Road Crashes” for the yuletide.

In a statement by the Corps Public Education Officer (CPEO), Mr Bisi Kazeem, the corps boss called on the public to sustain their obedience to traffic rules and regulations, adding that the year exercise was expected to last till January 15, when stand down instructions would be issued.

He commended the personnel of the corps for demonstrating absolute commitment, professionalism and innovativeness in managing the massive traffic movement recorded before the Christmas celebration. He emphasised on the logistics put into place which did not only complement the effort of personnel in the field commands in traffic management, but ensured compliance to operational procedures as laid down in the administrative instructions.

According to him, the fact that traffic movements were orderly in most parts of the dreaded points across the federation toward the Christmas day, with no reported case of commuters sleeping on the road till the following day, was a positive development.

He charged the personnel to remain focused and motorists to show greater commitment to issues of road safety, as the second phase of the exercise commences in earnest, following the successful Christmas celebration.