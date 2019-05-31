Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Zamfara state has handed over the sum of Eight Hundred and Forty-Five Thousand, One hundred and thirty Naira (N845,130) only to the relations of an accident victim.

Other items recovered include two telephone handsets which according to him has been handed over to the relatives of the victims namely; Alhaji Nura Ibrahim and Malam Shamsu Musa.

The cash was part of items recovered from the scene of the crash that occurred along a bye-pass road in Talata-Mafara town of the state on 26th May 2019 at around noon.

The Acting Zonal Public Education Officer of the FRSC, RC Aminu Alhaji Sokoto, disclosed this in a short statement made available to Journalists in Sokoto.

He quoted the FRSC Ag. Unit Commander Talata Mafara (Zamfara State), CRC Bawa Kakale as saying that the Command will always key to the efforts of the FRSC in ensuring the integrity of Patrol Operations.

The spokesman further explained that the crash involved eight persons with seven injured while traveling in a Volkswagen Golf with registration number, EPE 493 EH