The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has impounded 15 trucks and buses in Anambra State, as part of its resolve to check recklessness and to enforce traffic rules in the state. FRSC Sector Commander, Mr. Andrew Kumapayi, who disclosed this in Awka, yesterday, said the vehicles were seized for offences ranging from overloading to fixing of extra lights which according to him, was dangerous to the lives of other road users.

He described the seizure as part of the result of its night patrol while blaming many of the crashes in the state on overloading and recklessness.

“We target all categories of vehicles, but especially those that have bad tyres, defective lights, extra lights and overloading because they felt the FRSC had gone to sleep but now we are ready to clamp down on them. We are working with the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and it will last till the end of the year”, he said.

The corps had last week issued warning to road users, especially operators of tankers and other articulated vehicles to put bad vehicles off the road and always observe traffic rules or face the consequences.