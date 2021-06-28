By Steve Agbota

Lagos Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) says it has impounded about 835 articulated vehicles in 2020 under its Operation Scorpion I, II and III.

The state Sector Commander, Mr Olusegun Ogungbemide, gave the figure at a conference in Lagos last week, on: “Curbing Crashes Involving Articulated Vehicles,” jointly organised by FRSC, Lagos State Transport Management Authority (LASTMA) and Vehicle Inspection Service (VIS), Lagos State.

He added: “The FRSC, Lagos Sector Command, had in recent times adopted and engaged in some home-grown operational initiatives. One of such was code-named Operation Scorpion I, II and III.

”The operation, the first of which was held in 2016 and subsequently carried out in 2020, was introduced to wage a total war against haulage servicing vehicles that operate below required and globally acceptable safety standards. “The operation recorded 835 articulated vehicles booked for various offences ranging from failure to properly secure containerised goods with the aid of proper latching hooks, to operating with worn-out tyres and other observed mechanical deficiencies.”

According to him, traffic agencies urged stakeholders to collaborate with the government and stop loss of lives and property in the state.

“The need for cooperation of major fleet owners in this regard could not be overemphasised as truckers bore the largest brunts of any traffic mishaps in the country.

He added that accidents involving articulated vehicles had huge negative impacts on the economy.

