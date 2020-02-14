The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has inducted members of the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) as cadets in the Kwara the Road Safety Club.

This is contained in a statement signed by Mr Gbadebo Adeniyi, Corps Commander, Special Duties & External Relation, Kwara Sector Command, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ilorin on Friday.

According to the statement the Sector Commander, Mr Jonathan Owoade, charged the cadets to be up and doing in their activities by contributing their quota towards reduction of road traffic crashes.

“Road safety as a whole is standing on three tripods: Regular Marshals, Special Marshals and Road Safety Club.

“It is against this backdrop that we inducted 52 interested members of the NYSC into the club.

“The Road safety club is established in primary and secondary schools and NYSC members are privileged to be included in the club.

“The essence of the club to NYSC is to propagate the ideals of FRSC to the cadets and enhance their safety consciousness.

“To contribute their quota to the development of the nation through safety campaigns and consequent reduction in road traffic crashes,” the statement read in part.

He said that all hands must be on deck to save lives and properties, and to reduce road traffic crashes to the minimum by propagating the ideals of road safety.

While congratulating them, the sector commander tasked the cadets to be good ambassadors of the corps and to raise public awareness on road safety consciousness. (NAN).