The Corps Commander, Lagos Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Mr Olusegun Ogungbemide, has said that the command intercepted 1,291 commercial vehicles for operating without speed limiting device.

Ogungbemide said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos, on Sunday.

According to him, 611 vehicles were arrested in January while 680 were arrested in February.

He said that crashes caused as a result of absence of speed limiting device were on the high side, such that 80 per cent of crashes was associated with failure in fixing the device.

“The crashes caused by absence of speed limit device were many.

“Before now, there had been issues with the implications of the speed limit device before the Federal Government endorsed it.

“The Federal Road Safety Corps had continuously enforced the installation of speed limit device to reduce road crashes to the barest minimum,” he said.

Ogungbemide, however, said that the service had not been checking the installation of speed limit devices on cars, saying that it remained focused on commercial vehicles because of the passengers’ traffic involved.

He nevertheless pointed out that the law permitted the FRSC to check the use of speed limiting device on both commercial and private vehicles.

The corps commander added that the FRSC would implement the law guiding the speed limiting device on private vehicles, after it had perfected its operations on the commercial vehicles.

He said that there was no going back on the implementation of speed limiting device on commercial vehicles, adding that various transport associations should encourage their members to install the devices on their vehicles.

Meanwhile, Ogungbemide said that drivers should ensure they were in right state of mind as well as put their vehicles in proper shape before embarking on any journey. (NAN).