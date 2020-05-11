Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has intercepted a truck conveying some Hausa children suspected to be almajiri to Akure, the state capital.

FRSC Sector Commander, Rotimi Adeleye, said the truck contained about 13 persons mainly Hausa children.

Adeleye said the patrol team of the command intercepted the vehicle at the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA) junction.

He said: “Our patrol team intercepted a truck conveying about 13 children from outside the state into Akure, the capital of Ondo State.

“The driver of the vehicle claimed to have picked the boys, suspected to be of northern extraction, on his way from Ibadan, Oyo State,” Adeleye said.

The FRSC boss said the boys have been handed over to the state police command and task force on COVID-19.

He said the Nigeria Police and the state COVID-19 task force promised to lead the boys out of the state.