The Niger Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) says it has issued 13,077 number plates to vehicle owners in the state from January 2021 to September.

Corps Commander Kumar Tsukwam, Sector Commander, FRSC in the state, announced this during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna.

“We have issued 13,077 number plates to vehicle owners in Niger in 21 months starting from January 2021 to September”, he said.

In a breakdown, Tsukwam said that 3,403 number plates were issued to cars and 2,172 number plates issued to tricycles.

He said that 7,246 number plates were issued to motorcycles within the period under review, while articulated vehicles got 256.

The sector commander explained that there was the need for vehicle owners to acquire the number plates to help check insecurity.

“Number plates are tied to individual owners of vehicles to check insecurity as the owner will be identified with the vehicle.

“Many criminals use unregistered vehicles to commit crime because the vehicles are not registered.

“This is part of the reason Niger banned the use of commercial motorcycles,” he said.

Tsukwam urged vehicle owners in the state to always register their vehicles to help government tackle insecurity.(NAN)