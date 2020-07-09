The Sector Commander who advised his officers to shun bribery and all other vices, said, ” they should be cautious, civil to motorists and the general public”.

He reminded them to be mindful of the Mantra of the Corps which is consultation , reward and punishment, stressed that, arresting offenders should not be at all costs.

Shehu who frowned at staff who engage in corruption, warned them to desist or face sanction stresed that for those who abstain from work, their disobedient would no longer be tolerated

At the palace of the Emir of Zuru, His Royal Highness, Major Gen.(Dr) muhammadu Sanj Sami, CON, mni, FICEN (Sami Gomo II) who was represented by the Chairman Zuru Emirate Council, Alhaji Umar Isah, Maji Dadi pledged the support of the Emirate in Council for the FRSC at anytime.

He appealed for arrest of motorists without valid vehicles registration and Driver’s License pointing out that it was loss of revenue to the State.

The Chairman of Jega Local Government,Bar. Shehu Barshal informed the Sector Commander that efforts are in place to get a better office space for FRSC in Jega.

The Chairman Zuru Local Government Council, Alhaji Mohammad Kabir Abubakar pledged to support FRSC Zuru Unit Command more and promised that the Koko- Dabai Road which is a Federal Highway will soon be fixed as the Executive Governor of Kebbi State has discussed it with the Minister of Works and Housing.

While responding on behalf of the Heads of Sister Agencies, Assistant Commissioner of Police, ACP Naboji James appreciated the existing synergy among the security agencies in the area and promised to improve on it.