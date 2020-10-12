Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Kebbi State Sector Command, has launched a school programme campaign known as ‘Who Will Pay My School Fees’ across schools in the State.

Daily Sun gathered that the programme is meant to ensure that the last three months of year are free from road accidents and vehicle crashes.

The Sector Commander, Danasabe Lawal Shehu, while launching the programme in Birnin Kebbi, explained that the campaign is in line with FRSC Corporate Strategic Goal for 2020.

According to him, ‘the focus of the programme is to enlighten primary and secondary school pupils and students in the State to ensure that road safety becomes a part of their life from cradle to adulthood.

‘This will go a long way in combating the menace of road traffic crashes on our roads.’

The Sector Commander disclosed that the campaign, which started on October 8, began with a visit to Pearl Harbor Model Schools (Nursery, Primary and Secondary) and Comprehensive International College, Gwadangaji, Birnin Kebbi.

While educating students, the Public Education Officer of FRSC Kebbi State Sector Command, SRC Uko O Uko, advised them to discourage their parents from engaging in bad driving habits such as reckless driving, overloading, speeding, not using seatbelt and beating traffic lights.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

These acts, he said will expose their parents to road traffic crashes, which could maim or kill them.

The Principal of Pearl Harbor Model Schools, Ifeoma Komiti, and Vice Principal Samuel Emmanuel expressed delight at the awareness campaign and promised to enforce more of the traffic rules among teachers using the NYSC Road Safety Club members in the school.