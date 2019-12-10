The Federal Road Safety Corps {FRSC} is not unmindful of the dipping profile of the special marshal scheme and its dwindling contribution to the cause of road safety, but is taking initiatives to re-energise it and restore its glory.

This was disclosed by the Zonal Commanding Officer, Zone RS 10 (Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara States), Dr. Kayode Olagunju, an assistant Corps Marshal {ACM}, while speaking at the 2019 Special Marshals Workshop organised by his command in Sokoto recently.

Olagunju, who spoke on the theme Re-Igniting the Lights of Special Marshals, observed that though some special marshals have been contributing to the enhancement of road safety activities in their immediate environments, “interests, commitment and dedication” among other members have been waning in recent years.

He, however, assured that the FRSC was taking steps that would harness the special marshals’ diverse backgrounds and great experiences as part of its efforts to attain its mandates, and in the process, raise their productivity and re-ignite their zeal in order to realise the essence of volunteerism.

He said that adequate training would also be fully pursued even as he assured that the corps was desirous of improving the special marshals’ welfare and motivational activities.

RS 10, Olagunju stated, was determined to re-orientate the volunteers in Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara states, adding that in line with directives from corps’ headquarters in Abuja, the command had screened and identified some of them who had lost steam, and were consequently weeded out.

This was followed by the engagement of highly qualified and competent new members, he disclosed.

The Assistant Corps Marshal recalled, “I am privileged to have witnessed the beginning of this laudable scheme, arguably the first of such experience in the world and I have been involved for over three decades. I could still remember the excitement of the first sets of special marshals. They were always on the road controlling traffic. They willingly exercised their powers of arrest as they get scheduled for patrol.

“Those in the universities and other higher institutions were turning in researches on road traffic crashes, causes, effects and control. They were providing feedback on road conditions. They were always at the terminals (motor parks) to educate drivers, distributing their self sponsored public enlightenment handbills. These men with visible means of livelihood were assisting the corps in terms of funding some of our activities and logistics provision.

“Some individuals were even providing the corps patrol vehicles and tow trucks. These men were purely selfless. Many of them have gone to be with the Lord…And to those of the old special marshals that are still living and contributing in one way or the other, you are greatly appreciated.’

Olagunju decried the lukewarm attitude of some of the present special marshals who identify with the selfless scheme for personal gains and become active only “when they want to evade arrests after contravening traffic laws.”

It has become a status symbol for many. They no longer attend meetings, public enlightenment rallies and other activities of the group. Ask them why it is so, they have several excuses, yet they don’t want to honorably leave to give space for the teeming others with burning ambition to genuinely serve humanities.

He blamed the situation partly on flawed screening and recruitment process which leads to the wrong people being enrolled. He also decried cases of rivalry between regular and special marshals and disregard for accountability guidelines

The Zonal Commander commended special marshals in whom “the fire is still burning,” the success story of the FRSC is incomplete without the valuable contributions of special marshals fully stressed, and assured them that the corps was addressing some of the challenges they encounter in the discharge of their duties.

“We are aware that insecurity in some places has affected your visibility on the highways. The management of the corps is also aware of the need to re-jig the system. The special marshals’ guidelines are being tinkered with for better results. Security and welfare of special marshals are of paramount interest to the Corps Marshal, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi and his management. We all need to cooperate fully as we develop a new spirit for the overall benefits of the Nigerian road users.

“We will protect you while performing your duties. No case of assault of any Special Marshal on duty will not attract prosecution. We will seek to jail the aggressors. We will also pursue integrity of your operations. Any special marshal involved in bribery, incivility to members of the public and other misdemeanor will also be strictly dealt with in accordance with the extant regulations.”