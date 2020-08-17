The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and Nasarawa State Internal Revenue Service (NSIRS), said they would clampdown on unregistered vehicles operating in the state beginning from Aug. 24.

Mr Ahmed Mohammed, FRSC Sector Commander in the state made this known in a statement made available to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lafia on Monday.

According to Mohammed, the exercise is aimed at curbing criminal activities mostly committed with the help of unregistered vehicles and enforcing the registration of such vehicles.

“Considering the unprecedented upsurge of criminal activities in the state which are being mostly committed using unregistered vehicles, the command in collaboration with Nasarawa State Internal Revenue Service has planned a Special Operations to clampdown and arrest all unregistered vehicles in the state.

“The operation which will be led by FRSC with the support of other security agencies is scheduled to commence on Monday 24th August, 2020.

“So from now until August 24, 2020 is a window of opportunity for the law abiding citizens to register their vehicles at the state internal revenue service to avoid being arrested,” he said.

He added that the command has already held series of meetings with transport unions, fleet operators, religious organisations and pressure groups among others, soliciting their cooperation during the special operations and advising their members to ensure compliance .

“The operation is expected to achieve the following goals: crime reduction, recovery of stolen vehicles and generation of revenue for the state,” he said. (NAN)