The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and the Nigerian Road Safety Partnership (NRSP) are collaborating to checkmate the usual incessant road crashes during ember months to safeguard lives, especially during the yuletide.

The Executive General Manager HSEQ, TotalEnergies Nigeria, Mr Eragbae Aikhoje, said this when he led a team on a courtesy visit to the acting FRSC Corps Marshal, Dauda Biu, on Thursday in Abuja.

Aikhoje said there was need for more sensitisation on road saftey and improvement to ensure safety of lives and properties during the year end.

He said that the establishment of NRSP was a response to United Nations (UN) call to all member nations to take deliberate and committed actions to address the challenges of road traffic crashes and fatalities.

He also said that collaboration of Private sectors and Non Governmental Organisations (NGOs) were the solutions to crash-free society.

He added that FRSC crash data revealed that for the past seven years, over 5000 persons were killed on Nigerian roads annually, indicating 15 lives lost daily.

According to him, service to humanity and making Nigerian roads safe for all road users remains the focus.

“As road saftey practitioners, we must take deliberate actions to reverse this narrative and working together, we can, ” he said.

Aikhoje assured the FRSC of the associations’ continued support on projects and programmes of the Corps for all road safety improvement efforts.

Earlier, the acting FRSC Corps Marshal, Dauda Biu, appreciated the partners cooperation to achieve the Corps’ corporate strategic goals in some areas.

Biu said that the collaborative effort was aimed at achieving the goals of UN decade of action for road saftey to reduce road crash fatality.

This he said, was by 50 per cent by 2022 and ultimately make Nigerian road one of the 20 safest in the world.

He, however, said the review and production of the Nigeria Road Safety Strategy Documents (NRSS) 2021-2030 where a projection of reduction of road fatalities by 15 per cent by 2022 and 35 per cent by 2023, were made.

According to him, NRSP has always contributed immensely to the development and growth of the FRSC.

“We believe in your intervention always and appreciate your efforts . We need them more because they are never enough, ” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that NRSP donated 250 reflective jackets to the FRSC for effective campaign during the end of the year patrol, to curb road traffic crashes across the country. (NAN)