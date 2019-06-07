Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

A Federal Road Safety Corps officer, Emeka Ojei, has been allegedly strangled to death by two of his colleagues for allegedly attempting to report a fraud he uncovered in Onitsha, Anambra State.

Late Ojei, a Senior Road Marshall Assistant who hailed from Okpanam in Delta State, was said to have in his possession, a damaging corruption allegation against one of his assailants and was about go to the corps headquarters to submit it before he met his death.

An inside source told newsmen that the suspect had appealed to Ojei to leave the matter and not report it to the authorities but the deceased said no as he had made up his mind to report the fraud.

His unyielding stance it was gathered, angered the suspect who then engaged him in a fracas and solicited the assistance one of their colleagues to deal with him.

According to the source, “he (Emeka) was working on a report on a corruption case to be sent to the headquarters in Benin. As he was about going to deliver the report, his oga called him back, insisting he shouldn’t go. But he refused.

“His oga, dragged him in trying to take his telephone when another officer joined him. He was struggling with them over the telephone when they strangled him to death.”

Our correspondent gathered that his oga and his accomplice had been arrested and detained at the police area command Onitsha.

But the Commissioner of Police Anambra State, Mustapha Dandaura, who was contacted on phone said he was yet to be briefed on the matter as he just returned to the state after his travel.

He said: “I just came into the state. I travelled. So, I’m yet to be briefed on the matter. Give us some time; we shall get back to you.”

Confirming the incident, the FRSC Public Relations Officer in the state, Pascal Anigbo, said the incident happened at about 7pm on Thursday but added that he had no details of what must have been responsible for the fracas.