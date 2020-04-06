The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has ordered the immediate closure of the Driving School Standardisation Programme (DSSP) portal.

The FRSC Marshal, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, who gave the order, called for the suspension of driving school operations to further discourage driving school certificates for trainee-drivers by proxy.

The closure order is contained in a statement issued in Abuja by the Corps’ Public Education Officer (CPEO), Mr Bisi Kazeem.

According to Oyeyemi, the directive is part of the corps’ efforts to complement measures already put in place by the Federal and State Governments to contain the spread of COVID-19 in Nigeria.

He said the order was also ” to ascertain that no driving school is presently undergoing any form of session for trainee-drivers across the country.”

Oyeyemi said that the corps was engaging a holistic approach in its attempt to ensure that spread of the pandemic was completely halted against undue escalation.

“That is why it refuses to stop at the suspension of the operations of driving schools nationwide alone but went further to order the immediate shutdown of the DSSP portal to induce overall compliance.

” This and many other measures are directed at encouraging compliance on the stay-at- home and social distance directives of the federal and state governments, ” he said.

The FRSC boss reiterated the corps’ resolve to play its assigned roles in curtailing the global health challenge.

He expressed regrets at any inconvenience the suspension of the driving school operations and shutdown of the DSSP portal may have on intending trainee-drivers and operators.

Oyeyemi urged everyone affected to remain calm and bear with the prevailing situation as the directives issued were targeted at preventing them from contracting or spreading the virus. (NAN)