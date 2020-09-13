Rivers Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has pledged to collaborate with ‘Save a Life Foundation’ towards ensuring mental and overall wellbeing for drivers to curtail road accidents related deaths.

The state Sector Commander, Corps Commandant Salisu Galadunchi, made the pledge during a health enlightenment lecture organised by the foundation for staff of the command on Sunday in Port Harcourt.

In his lecture, Dr Richard Okoye, CEO/President of the foundation, revealed that most road accidents and related deaths were preventable as they were usually caused by reckless driving and use of intoxicant by drivers.

“The World Health Organization (WHO) has defined health as a state of complete physical, mental, and social well-being and not merely the absence of disease or infirmity.

“Based on WHO premises, we are therefore, seeking for a collaboration with the FRSC to enhance testing and certification for drivers before allowing them to drive on Nigerian roads.

“This measure would indeed boost safety on our roads,” Okoye said.

Galadunchi applauded the foundation for its contributions toward promoting good health, adding that the foundation’s message of health would be appropriately channeled to respective authorities.

He added that the massage on health as propagated by the foundation was in accordance with the Corps’ 2020 strategic goal initiatives.

He said that part of the 2020 initiative was to minimise the risk of death in road traffic related occurances.

“This health enlightenment programme is clearly in line with guiding policy for the Corps Marshals where staff of 40 years and above are directed to undergo compulsory medical checks.

“I urge us all to give more attention to matters of our health by keying into the mission and vision of the ‘Save a life Foundation,” he said.

Galadunchi also advised staff of the command to engage in regular medical checks to enhance healthy lifestyle.(NAN)