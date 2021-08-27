The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), on Thursday sought partnership with the Nigeria Police on traffic control, security and other enforcement activities within Enugu State.

The Sector Commander of the FRSC, Enugu State Command, Mr Joseph Udoabba, made the call while receiving the new Commissioner of Police in Enugu State, Mr Lawal Abubakar, who paid him a familiarisation visit in Enugu.

Udoabba noted that the partnership and collaboration became necessary due to the overlapping function of the corps and the police.

According to him, the both commands needed to work together as partners, saying “No single organization or security agency can provide adequate security all alone.”

He said: “We need to synergise on how we can collaboratively serve the people of the state better through joint exercises that will be of mutually benefit to both commands.

“We know that there exist overlapping function between the two sister security/enforcement agencies, however, we can positively harness this development to achieve our goals and mandates easier and efficiently”.

The sector commander specifically mentioned the issue of traffic control as well as using the National Vehicle Identification Scheme, domicile in the corps, to check vehicle theft in the state.

“We have to collaborate on the issues of drivers getting valid drivers’ licenses and number plates among others to ensure more money for the government for developmental purposes,” he said.

Earlier, Abubakar said that the command wanted to reach out and see how best it will work with the FRSC command to ensure free flow of traffic within all roads in the state.

“Traffic control is a major part of security; since hoodlums can cash in on negative traffic situations to perpetrate crime and mayhem anywhere,” he said.

The commissioner also said that the command would explore other avenues of close working relationship with the corps and ensure that there would be no security breaches across the state.

“With good cooperation and synergy, we can solve so many issues and nip crime in the bud before it degenerates or escalates within the state,” he added.

Those who accompanied the commissioner on the familiarisation tour included: Mr Ahmed Garba, Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations, and Mr Fidelis Ogarabe, Assistant Commissioner of Police in-charge of State CID.

Others were: Mr Seyi Okenla, Area Commander of Police, Enugu Metro, CSP Princewill Ijeoma, Commander of Special Protection Unit, Enugu, and SP Abdulkareem Adewale, Commander, Counter Terrorism Unit, Enugu, among others. (NAN)