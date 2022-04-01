From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) has approved the appointment of 2 Assistant Corps Marshals (ACM) to the rank of Deputy Corps Marshal (DCM), 4 Corps Commanders (CC) to the rank of Assistant Corps Marshal (ACM), 39 Deputy Corps Commanders (DCC) to the rank of Corps Commander (CC) and 64 Assistant Corps Commanders (ACC) to the rank of Deputy Corps Commanders (DCC).

Others include; 57 Chief Route Commanders promoted to Assistant Corps Commanders, 132 Superintendent Route Commanders to Chief Route Commanders as well as 427 Route Commanders elevated to the rank of Superintendent Route Commander.

In addition, the Commission approved the promotion of 317 Deputy Route Commanders to the rank of Assistant Route Commander as well as 76 Assistant Route Commanders (ARC) to the rank of Deputy Route Commander (DRC).

Others who were elevated with the mandate to proceed on terminal leave are two Assistant Corps Marshals appointed to the rank of Deputy Corps Marshal, 3 Corps Commanders also promoted to the rank of Assistant Corps Marshal; as well as 7 Deputy Corps Commanders promoted to the rank of Corps Commander and 6 Assistant Corps Commanders equally promoted to the rank of Deputy Corps Commander respectively.

Its Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem, in a statement revealed that the approval came after a meeting organised by the Commission.

He said the commission ratified the report of the Establishment Committee of the Commission on promotion of Officers, where the exercise was diligently deliberated upon.

Meanwhile, the FRSC Board Chairman, Bukhari Bello expressed delight over the level of transparency and objectivity that heralded the whole process and urged the promoted officers to show more commitment and rededicate themselves to achieving the Corporate mission of the Corps which is to eradicate road traffic crashes and create a safer motoring environment in the country.

Bello stated that the promotion exercise was part of the Commission’s drive towards rewarding excellence, diligence and hard work which is in line with the administrative philosophy of the present leadership of the Corps.

Kazeem added that the Corps Marshal, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, equally congratulated the newly elevated Officers for their excellent performances during the exercise, noting that every promotion comes with greater responsibilities. He charged them to put in their best in the course of their duties as the new rank calls for more focus, more dedication, commitment and passion.

Speaking further, the Corps Marshal promised to improve the general welfare of the personnel of the Corps to the satisfaction of all. As such, he beckoned on all personnel to be of good cheer and put in great efforts towards the realisation of the corporate mandate of the Corps.

Speaking on the processes and phases of the entire exercise, Kareem disclosed that the promotion exercise which was diligently conducted began with medical examination, physical test exercises, computer based examination, and oral interview.