The board of the Federal Road Safety Commission has approved the promotion of 64 senior officers from the rank of Assistant Corps Commander to Deputy Corps Commander, with effect from July17, 2019.

A statement issued by the Corps Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem, said the recent promotion was geared towards achieving excellence and diligence in line with the corporate philosophy of the corps.

In another press release, Kazeem announced that the FRSC, in conjunction with the Joint Tax Board (JTB), has moved the commencement date for the enforcement of compulsory use of motorcycle and tricycle riders’ {class ‘A’} licence and number plates by the operators, from August 1, 2019 to October 2, 2019.

The list of some of the senior officers promoted by the FRSC board, include: U. I. Asoluka of the Project Implementation Office at the National Headquarters; Y.S. Adikwu of the FRSC Academy, Udi; Dr S.A. Ibitoye, who is presently the Unit Commander, Kabba Unit Command; and D. U. Mamza, the Unit Commander, National Assembly Unit Command.

Others are: O. S. Ezekiel of the Corps Procurement Office at the National Headquarters; R. O. Adetoro, Unit Commander, Ijebu-Ode Unit Command; K. M. Lede, Unit Commander, Unit Command; M. Esthon of the Policy Advisory Unit, national headquarters; and L. C. Okwonkwo, Unit Commander, Kubwa Unit Command

Speaking on the promotion exercise, Bukhari Bello, a barrister and Chairman of the FRSC board, expressed satisfaction with the level of transparency and objectivity of the entire promotion process and charged the newly promoted staff to be more committed to the realisation of the mandate of the corps.

The Corps Marshal, Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi, commended the performance of the newly promoted officers and charged them to put in their best in the course of their duties as the new rank comes with greater responsibilities.

Oyeyemi stated that the promotion exercise is part of the drive of the Federal Road Safetyw Corps geared towards rewarding excellence, diligence and loyalty which is in tandem with the administrative philosophy of the corps.

Following consultations between the FRSC and the JTB, the former announced that the clampdown on motorcycles and tricycles operating without the required class ‘A’ licence and number plates, would now commence on October 2 in order to allow the latter {JTB} time to further sensitise the state governments and their Boards of Internal Revenue on the enforcement.

The shift in date is to also give room for the State Boards of Internal Revenue to make requests for the number plates and driver’s licences for motorcyclists and tricyclists, especially in states where the items are currently in short supply.

The grace period would also be utilised for further consultations with relevant stakeholders and sensitisation of the general public so as to secure the support of all on the need to adhere to road traffic laws in order to enhance the success of the ongoing campaign against insecurity in the country.

The earlier date {August 1} given by the Corps Marshal for the commencement of the enforcement was sequel to reports of pervasive use of motorcycles and tricycles for urban transportation without the riders being properly licensed, or operating without registered number plates as prescribed by law.

In the earlier press release, FRSC relied on Section 10 Sub Section 4(h) and (i) of the FRSC (Establishment) Act, 2007, which made possession of class A driver’s license and number plates mandatory for riders of motorcycles and tricycles before they can operate on the nation’s roads.