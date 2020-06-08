Following the recent promotion of senior officers, the Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps, Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi, has approved the redeployment of 119 officers of the ranks of Assistant Corps Marshals, Corps Commanders, Deputy Corps Commanders and intermediate ranks.

The affected officers are expected to report to their new commands on or before Friday, June 12, 2020.

According to Sanni Abdullahi Chief Route Commander, Media, the redeployed senior officers are: Assistant Corps Marshal (ACM) Hyginus Fuomsuk, formerly ACM (Federal Operations), who now takes over from ACM Victor Nwokolo as the ACM Command Administration and Strategy (CAS) at the national headquarters (RSHQ). Nwokolo is proceeding to Ilorin as the Zonal Commanding Officer RS8.

The outgoing Zonal Commanding Officer (ZCO), RS8 Ilorin, ACM A.A. Nwaka, is now the ACM in charge of Institutions Coordination, RSHQ, while ACM M.K. Ismaila, formerly the Sector Commander, Nasarawa State, is now ACM Administration, RSHQ.

Others are: ACM O.F. Udoma, the outgoing Sector Commander Imo State, who is taking over as Zonal Commanding Officer RS9 Enugu.

The newly promoted Assistant Corps Marshal Bisi Kazeem, who is the Corps Public Education Officer, retains his position; while the Sector Commander, Lagos State, ACM Hyginus Omeje, is relocating to the national headquarters as the ACM Federal Operations in the Operations Department.

Former Sector Commander Ogun State, ACM O.C. Olalade, is taking over as Commandant, FRSC Academy, Udi, from ACM Jonas Awgu, who has been redeployed as Zonal Commanding Officer, RS4 Jos Zonal Command. ACM S.U. Iliyasu, the Corps Procurement Officer, retains his position, while ACM B.D. Anafa, erstwhile Head of Section, Monitoring and Evaluation, RSHQ, is now ACM Monitoring and Evaluation.

Sanni added that apart from Enugu, Ilorin, Benin, Port Harcourt, Jos, Bauchi and Abuja Zonal Commands, all other Zonal Commanding Officers remain in their respective areas of authority.