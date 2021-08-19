The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Kaduna State Sector Command, said it prosecuted 1,008 traffic offenders in the month of July, 2021.

The Sector Commander, Mr Hafiz Mohammed told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Kaduna that those prosecuted were arrested during a special intervention patrol.

He explained that the special intervention patrol was to stem traffic law infractions within the metropolis and on highways, and the attendant fatalities and life-threatening injuries.

According to him, the 1,008 offenders have been prosecuted for committing 1,115 offences.

“The most prevalent offences within this period were seat belt and number plate violations, use of expired or worn-out tyres, speed limit device violation, riding motorcycle without helmet and caution sign violation, among others,” Mohammed said.

The sector commander said that the special intervention patrol was part of strategies put in place by the command to end road crashes within the state.

“Other areas of focus during the intervention special patrols that will be held periodically will include; rickety vehicles, shattered windscreen and driving with one headlight or nonfunctional break lights because of the rainy season.

“This operation will be cascaded from Kaduna to component Unit Commands of Kafanchan, Zaria, Birnin Gwari, Sabon Tasha, Kakau, Kachia, Katari, Saminaka, Birnin Yero, Gwantu, Tashan Yari and Pambegua.

“FRSC is committed to achieving set objectives in line with the 2021 Corporate Strategic Goals of the Corps,” Mohammed said. (NAN)