The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Command in Akwa Ibom, says it successfully prosecuted 171 persons for road traffic offence in October.

The state FRSC Sector Commander, Mr Sunday Oghenekaro, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Uyo, on Thursday.

Oghenekaro said that the offenders were prosecuted in Mobile Courts, adding that 156 of the offenders were convicted, 13 discharged while two were remanded in prison, pending final determination of their cases.

The sector commander explained that some of offences were drivers’ licence violation, dangerous driving, overloading and seat belt violation.

“As we approach the festive period, it is pertinent for drivers to ensure that their vehicles are in proper conditions before they embark on journeys, so they can arrive safely,” he said.

He further said that the command is working hard to ensure that the state record zero road crash during the festive period.

“We are prosecuting them in the court right away. In this period of the year, we have to ensure that vehicles are in good conditions to avoid road crashes,” he said.

Oghenekaro advised drivers and fleets owners not to be over anxious, during the festive season, stressing that drivers should have enough rest before embarking on long distance journeys to avoid fatigue.

He warned commercial drivers against setting unrealistic targets for themselves, adding that this was one of the causes of road accidents in the country.

He said that the command had mapped out activities to commemorate the 2019 African Road Safety Day and World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic victims.

He said that the theme for 2019 is: “Life is not a Car Part”, adding that the commemoration is always observed annually, every third Sunday of November.

According to him, during the period, the command will sensitise road users, on the need to be safety conscious while on the road.

“’Zero tolerance for road traffic accident will be emphasised,” he said.

He explained that the theme emphasised that lives should not be treated like car parts that could be purchased in spare parts shops, when they are spoilt. (NAN)