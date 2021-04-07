By Christopher Oji, Lagos

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has called on motorists driving with temporary driver’s licence to pick up their Permanent Driver’s Licence in Lagos.

Lagos Sector Commander Corps Commander Olusegun Ogungbemide, who decried the huge number of permanent driver’s licence lying fallow at various capturing centres, said that the appeal had become necessary to offload all uncollected licences.

In a statement by FRSC Public Education Officer, Route Commander Olabisi Sonusi: ‘Ogungbemide said that there are no fewer than 55,501 unclaimed permanent driver’s licence across the state.

‘The Corps is currently making frantic efforts by phone calls to applicants as a form of encouragement towards picking up their Permanent Driver’s Licence.

‘Ogungbemide said that the command would observe the responses of applicants for few days before commencing operation to clamp down on those still driving with the temporary driver’s licence.

‘He urged that motorists should be concerned about the very important driving document.

He said the National Road Traffic Regulations 2012 Section 67 (1) stated that “Any person driving a vehicle on any public road shall be in possession of an original driver’s licence, but where the person is in possession of the photocopy of the original driver’s licence he shall within 24 hours produce the original driver’s licence to the appropriate authority if demanded”.

‘He reiterated that the command would not leave any stone unturned to sanitise the road from those who are not expected to use it.’