The Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, has approved the redeployment of senior officers and others nationwide for enhanced performance.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that those affected by the redeployment, aimed at repositioning the Corps, were Deputy Corps Marshals, Assistant Corps Marshals, Corps Commanders, Deputy Corps Commanders and intermediate ranks.

The Corps Public Education Officer (CPEO), Assistant Corps Marshal (ACM) Bisi Kazeem, disclosed this in a statement made available to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Abuja.

Oyeyemi said the redeployments were pursuant to the recent approval of the promotion of senior Officers by the FRSC and the need to strategically reposition the Officers for optimal performance.

“This shows that, Deputy Corps Marshal (DCM) HZ Fomsuk, former DCM Special Duties and External Relations (SDER), is to now take over as DCM in charge of the Department of Motor Vehicle Administration at the national headquarters, Abuja.

“DCM Victor Nwokolo, the outgoing Zonal Commanding Officer, RS8HQ Ilorin, is to move in as the Head of Policy, Research and Statistics Department also at the national headquarters.

“(RSHQ), ACM Kayode Olagunju, former Zonal Commanding Officer, (RS4HQ) Jos proceeds as Commandant FRSC Academy, Udi, Enugu State.

“While ACM Kingsley Agomoh, the erstwhile Zonal Commanding Officer, (RS6HQ) Port Harcourt, moves to the Corps Project Implementation office.

“ACM AB Datzama takes over the helm of affairs in the Department of Special Duties and External Relations and ACM M. Adetunji, the Deputy Corps Secretary, becomes ACM Personnel at the national headquarters,” he said.

Accordingly, Oyeyemi said ACM S. Iyamah, who was currently heading the Corps Budget Office, as well as ACM RT Kumven heading the Corps Safety Engineering Office were to retain their positions.

He added that ACM EN Obot, erstwhile Corps Commander in charge of Policy Advisory Unit, under the office of the Corps Marshal, moved to Command Administration and Strategies (CAS) at the Operations Department RSHQ.

“ACM MR Yerima transits from CC Research to ACM Man Power Development. ACM Osadebamwen, former ACM Manpower Development, has been redeployed to Adamawa as ZCO RS3HQ Yola.

“ACM OC Oladele, the outgoing Commandant FRSC Academy, Udi moves to RS8HQ Ilorin as the Zonal Commanding Officer (ZCO).

“Former Sector Commander, Bayelsa ACM CB Nkwonta is now the Zonal Commanding Officer RS6HQ Port Harcourt, as the outgoing Deputy Commandant FRSC Command and Staff College, ACM GO Omiko, PhD, moves to RS1HQ Kaduna as Zonal Commanding Officer.

“Similarly, the erstwhile Sector Commander Anambra State, ACM A.A. Kumapayi, moves to RS5HQ Benin as Zonal Commanding Officer, while the outgoing Sector Commander RS7.1 FCT, ACM Gora Wobin, has been redeployed as ZCO RS4HQ Jos,” he said.

The Corps Marshal added that apart from Jos Kaduna, Ilorin, Benin, Port Harcourt and Jos Zonal Commands, all other Zonal Commanding Officers remained in their respective Commands.

He said, out of the 37 Sector Commands, 27 Sector Commanders retained their positions while the remaining 10 States were affected.

He noted that those posted to the affected Sector Commands included: Corps Commander (CC) Okoyeocha Patrick, Delta, CC Iro Danladi, Zamfara, CC IU Boyi, Anambra.

This, he said, also included CC JS Udoabba, Enugu State, CC OS Ochi, FCT, CC AK Okore, Ebonyi, CC PI Ugwu, Abia, CC UA Ibrahim, Bayelsa, CC O.I. Ameh, Cross River and CC M.O. Olonisaye, Akwa Ibom.

“Other officers redeployed are: CC I. Ibrahim to assume duty as the Corps Provost, CC M.A. Jatau, the Sector Commander Abia to proceed to Inspectorate Training School Owa Alero as Commandant.

“CC Ofordu the erstwhile Sector Commander Cross River goes to FRSC Command and Staff College, as Deputy Commandant, CC U.I. Ojeamiran to report to FRSC Academy Udi as the Deputy Commandant while CC A.O. Omotayo replaces him as the head FRSC Post Service Scheme.

“In the same vein, Former Head National Road Safety Advisory Council (NARSAC), CC A.O. Oladayo-Odeleye who had been redeployed to head FRSC Print Farm, would be replaced by CC L.T. Bamigbayan.

“While CC M.A. Dapel retains his position as the head of Signage Plant Gwagwalada, CC Y.K. Nadabo becomes the Corps Commander in charge of Local Government Area Station Officers.

“CC C.O. Asom transits to CC Special Marshals at the national headquarters, J.O. Asaolu now heads the Policy Advisory Unit in the Office of the Corps Marshal and I Ibrahim assumes position as Deputy Corps Secretary,” he said.

The FRSC boss said out of about 13 Assistant Corps Commanders that were affected, six were posted to assume duty as Unit Commanders.

Oyeyemi admonished the redeployed Officers to redouble their efforts and remain steadfast in their commitment and dedication to duty, and to share in the FRSC vision of making Nigerian roads safer for all motorists.

He further enjoined them to play a pivotal role to ensure that they contributed their quota in enhancing the safety of lives and property of all road users. (NAN)