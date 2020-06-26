The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), RS8.3, Kogi Command, has returned N110,990 cash, to the family of one Mr Olusola Adeniyi, who died in a crash on March 25, along Zariagi-Lokoja road at Vami Farm in Kogi.

The FRSC Sector Commander in Kogi, CC. Idris Fika, made this known during the handover of the money to the brother of the deceased, Mr Olusegun Adeniyi, at the command headquarters in Lokoja.

Fika commiserated with the family members of the deceased and prayed to God to forgive all his deeds and grant the family the fortitude to bear the loss.

The sector commander further reiterated the corps’ determination and commitment to ensuring safer roads, while advising road users to always exercise caution and drive responsively.

Responding, the brother of the deceased, thanked the Sector Commander for the gesture, and commended the FRSC for their efforts to ensuring safety on the road. (NAN)