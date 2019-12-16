Moses Akaigwe

The Zonal Commanding Officer in charge of Sokoto.Kebbi and Zamfara states, Assistant Corps Marshal Kayode Olagunju, has charged commanding officers in the Zone to have zero tolerance for corruption and ensure proper monitoring of their staff.

The ZCO stated this while addressing staff during the award presentation to some outstanding patrol leaders and marshals in the zone.

The ZCO called on all FRSC operatives in the area to shun bribery and corruption and other acts that could tarnish the image of the corps, admonishing the patrol men to always be civil and show respect while dealing with road users.

Olagunju informed that while the corps would always protect staff on legal activities, it would not shy away from punishing those that violate the operational guidelines of the corps. He reminded all staff that the punishment for extortion, whether on the road or in the licensing centres or anywhere while relating with members of the public, is dismissal from service.

He further warned that such staff would be prosecuted and they stand the risks of imprisonment in line with the laws of the country.

Dr Olagunju congratulated those considered worthy of the awards and called on them to justify their choice by continuing to be shining examples while performing their duties.

A press release signed by the Acting Zonal Public Education Officer, Aminu Sokoto, indicates that the ZCO enjoined other staff to emulate the awardees as the management of the zone would continue to monitor performances of all staff.

He promised that outstanding staff would always be rewarded while appropriate sanctions would be applied against erring ones. The best three operational officers and marshals in each of the three sector commands from where the best three in the zone were selected were also rewarded.

Route Commander Sanusi Mohammed of RS 10,1 Sokoto was the Overall Best in the Officers Category. RC Mujitaba Shagari and RC Bello Altine, both of RS 10.3 Zamfara came second and third respectively. In the Marshals Category,MI-I Aliyu Bilyaminu of RS10.31 Tsafe Unit came first in the Marshals Category, followed by MI-I Bilya Sanusi of RS 10.2 Kebbi while PMI Juli Abubakar of RS 10.1 Sokoto came third. A total of nine officers and nine marshals were awarded.