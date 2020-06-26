The Federal Road Safety Corps Rivers Sector Commander, CC Salisu Galadunci, has solicited for inter-agency support for a successful campaign on road safety awareness and enforcement in the state.

Galadunci reported recently to his new post and has visited different military and paramilitary formations to solicit for cooperation and sustain existing good relationship among the agencies in the state.

During a visit to State Commandant Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Rivers, Commandant Mukhtar Lawal, he called for mutual cooperation in order to succeed in the new duty.

“You have been on ground for sometimes and we will appreciate your support in seeing that the successes recorded in the state by past commanders is sustained,’’ he said.

Also, on a visit to the Commander Garrison Command, Brig.-Gen. TR Adio, Galadunci recounted the general support he enjoyed working with various military commanders at different call to duty across the country.

He said that the military has been a dependable ally in the operations of the FRSC, urging that such mutual support should continue for the good of commuters of Rivers.

The new commandant pledged to ensure that officers and men of the command exhibit the highest level of professionalism in the discharge of their duties across the state.

In a separate response, NSCDC’s Lawal advised the new commandant to always make efficiency his watchword in order to have a harmonious working relationship with all stakeholders.

Adio, in his speech, urged Galadunci to continue with the good relationship established by his predecessor, adding that the garrison would be available to collaborate with the corps.

The new sector commander also presented the Garrison Commander with his renewed drivers licence. (NAN)